WATCH: Lady Freaks Out Over Dukes of Hazzard ‘Confederate Flag’ Car at Toronto Festival

The Dukes of Hazzard “General Lee” Dodge Charger replica was featured prominently at a festival outside Toronto this week—but it seems like nobody got the reference.

One woman, Ybia Anderson, completely lost it at the sight of the Confederate battle flags emblazoned on the car, and posted a video on Facebook of her encounter with the owner.

“This racist car with not one, but two Confederate flags on it is front and center, the first thing that people see when they walk into this festival,” Anderson said in the video.

“Remove the car or there will be hell to pay,” she said.

The organizers of the Highland Creek Heritage Festival apologized for the presence of the car on the event’s Facebook page.

We regret that any person was made to feel unwelcome at our event. It has always been inclusive, with committee support roles open to all who would volunteer their time. All members of the public are always welcome to come and enjoy the day… The diverse committee volunteer their time without any thought of personal reward and should not be tainted with unfounded accusations of bias. An offending symbol was present without the committee’s foreknowledge. Having identified the problem, we resolve to strive for greater sensitivity and preparation in the future.