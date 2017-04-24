WATCH: Antifas in Denmark Throw Pee on People to Fight Fascism

Those crazy antifas are at it again. This time in Denmark, where the group of anti-fascist edgelords have a rooftop hideout where they throw piss on people.

An American journalist was in Denmark interviewing Frihedens Stemme, a free speech advocate and conservative provocateur. They went to the Antifas headquarters in Copenhagen to have a dialogue or something and were met with water balloons full of piss. It even seems like an innocent lady bystander was caught in the crossfire.

Congratulations, Antifa. Every day you guys just make your cause more sympathetic with pointless public violence.

