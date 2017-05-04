Vogue India Slammed for Putting ‘White Woman’ Kendall Jenner on Its Cover

Ubiquitous Kendall Jenner is on a bit of a roll at the moment.

After reaching international meme status for failing to pacify race relations with a can of Pepsi, ticking people off for feigning to be a ballerina in Vogue Spain last year and being dissed for her involvement with the disastrous Fyre Festival, it was only a matter of time before Kim’s lil sis got embroiled in another controversy.

This time, it is Vogue India that’s come under fire for featuring the young belle on the cover of its May issue, celebrating the magazine’s tenth anniversary. In the inside pages, Jenner is pictured alongside Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a lavish decor shot against the backdrop of Jaipur’s Sambodhe Palace.

Shot by celebrity fashion photographer Mario Testino, the spread shows Jenner donning beautiful clothes and leaning back a lot. So fa-shion.

Reactions to the cover swung between hilarity and outrage.

Finally revealed: Kendall Jenner had come to India for her lower back pain treatment. pic.twitter.com/lM8saPnrWf — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 3, 2017

Some didn’t mince words, touting her presence on the cover as nothing short of “cultural hegemony. ” Other “disappointed” readers chided the publication for failing to cast “deserving Indian models” for the occasion, which was intended as a celebration of Vogue’s decade-long presence in the region.

In a lengthy post, one commenter of South Asian descent lamented Vogue’s choice of a “white face” over a “brown one.” “Time and time again the Kardashian-Jenner clan profits off of the hard work and integrity of POC (people of color, ed.),” he wrote on Twitter.

Kendall jenner on the cover of vogue india is like eating dhaal with Kingsmill whole grain white bread, just doesn't make sense — Son of Genghis (@sssaqaw) May 3, 2017

Earlier this month, Vogue India found itself at the center of a sordid tragedy after one of its cover models was found dead in her dorm in Bangladesh. While the autopsy concluded she had committed suicide, her family members denied this version, claiming she was killed by Islamic State jihadists.