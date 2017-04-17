VIDEO ANALYSIS: Mike Cernovich Gets Attacked by Frothing Horde of Leftist Thugs

Gorilla Mindset pioneer, author, lawyer, alimony expert and juice aficionado Mike Cernovich was violently attacked by godless communists at an anti-Trump Tax Day protest in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

Watch the horrific scene below (viewer discretion advised; in several instances, an out-of-shape liberal thug dressed in purple places his hand on Cernovich’s shoulder).

"Weird Mike" @Cernovich being assaulted. (gently bumped into after being asked to leave) I synced WM's audio with @MikeLewisATX's video. pic.twitter.com/SeXnFGmiDm — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 16, 2017

Thanks to Heat Street’s extensive video analysis, we found at least four assaults carried out in a matter of seconds.

Shocking…

After the initial pushfest, an anti-Trump protester made a limp-wristed downward smashing motion towards Cernovich and knocked the phone out of his hand.

.@Rambobiggs Violent leftist caught taking a shot at Cernovich at anti-Trump rally! pic.twitter.com/zxF0XxckuO — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 15, 2017

Cernovich took to Medium.com to write an article about the incident—in the third person for some reason.

“Look at how angry these people are,” the post said. “Watch Cernovich keep his cool. His haters do not have emotional control, they lack Gorilla Mindset.”

Leftist thugs obviously have a lot to learn about emotion control, mindset expertise and how to make a mean juice smoothie. Maybe they should purchase a paperback edition of the Gorilla Mindset, available now on Amazon.

