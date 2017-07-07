US Army Asks Female Soldiers to Accept ‘Transitioning Men’ With Male Genitalia in Their Showers

US military forces have instructed its servicewomen to “accept” having men who are “transitioning” and still have male genitalia in their showers.

Last year, the US Navy announced that its forces will undergo compulsory training on its new transgender policy and as recently as last month it was reported that the whole army is rolling out mandatory training on the subject.

According to the document “Tier Three Transgender Training” obtained by The Federalist, which was used in the training on the Army’s transgender policy, it lets transgender soldiers change their gender in the army’s personnel database without asking to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

As detailed in the PowerPoint presentation, a soldier can “initiate” their gender transition at any time, requiring medical diagnosis and care, while the gender transition is “complete” once the soldier “achieved stability in the preferred gender.”

Medical care, however, “often does not include surgical treatment,” according to the training material.

After a person serving in the military completes their transition to a different gender, they are “expected to adhere to all military standards associated with their gender” and to “use the billeting, bathroom and shower facilities” that suit their new gender.

The training resource’s slide titled “Vignette Four” details the possible changes in the “barracks, bathrooms and showers” with the introduction of transgender soldiers.

“Following her transition from male to female (which did not include sex reassignment surgery) and gender marker change in DEERS [the Army’s personnel database], a transgender soldier begins using female barracks, bathroom and shower facilities,” the slide reads.

It adds: “Because she did not undergo a surgical change, the Soldier still has male genitalia.”

The slide also instructs soldiers to “accept living and working conditions that are often austere, primitive and characterized by little or no privacy” and “use the barracks, bathroom and shower facilities associated with their gender marker in DEERS.”

Another point in the slide reads: “Understand that you may encounter individuals in barracks, bathrooms and shower facilities with physical characteristics of the opposite sex despite having the same gender marker in DEERS.”

It also notes that “transgender soldiers are not required or expected to modify or adjust their behavior based on the fact they do not ‘match’ other soldiers.”