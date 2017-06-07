U of California Exempts Illegal Immigrants From New Cap on Out of State Students

The Board of Regents at the University of California passed a new regulation limiting the number of out-of-state enrollments at the school to 18% at most campuses. However, the policy excludes illegal immigrants.

Known as Policy 2109, the new ruling was passed following demands made by California lawmakers who threatened to withhold some $20 million in public money unless the UC colleges implemented a cap on out-of-state enrollments. According to College Fix, out-of-state students make up only 16.5% of the student body.

The policy states that California residents must constitute at least 82% of all undergraduate students at UC colleges while nonresident populations are equal to or less than 18%. Campuses with out-of-state student populations that exceed the number are allowed to maintain their present count but not exceed it.

College Fix discovered that the ruling would not affect students who are living in the United States illegally. UC spokesperson Claire Doan said as much to the publication:

“The nonresident undergraduate enrollment percentages in the recently approved policy do not pertain to undocumented students,” she said. “The caps do not apply to undocumented students.”

The University of California estimates that there are around 3,700 undocumented immigrants within the system, including grad students. UC does not require students to disclose their immigration status on the application.

The University of California administration stated last year that it wouldn’t assist authorities in deporting undocumented students. The declaration came after student activists pressed to turn their schools into “sanctuary campuses” to protect students from President Trump. At one UC campus, illegal immigrants outnumbered black students.

Thanks to Obama’s DACA policy, illegal immigrants who qualify for California’s AB 450 nonresident tuition exemption receive more perks than out-of-state students. Those who qualify will receive in-state tuition rates of $15,000 per year. By contrast, out-of-staters must pay $40,000 a year.

