UK Conservative Govt to Allow People to Choose Their Gender Without Medical Examination

The UK Conservative government has announced plans to allow adults to change their gender legally without medical examination.

Under the proposals, people would be able to identify themselves as an opposite gender and have their birth certificates changed to match their desired gender, The Times reported.

The Gender Recognition Bill would change existing laws on gender identity, including the rule that asked people to live two years as their chosen gender before they can formally change their sex in official documents like their birth certificate.

The bill would also tear up the requirement to get a medical diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” before being allowed to officially change gender.

According to the NHS, “gender dysphoria” is a “condition where a person experiences discomfort or distress because there’s a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity.”

The Minister for women and equalities, Justine Greening, celebrated the plans saying it’s the third “step forward” after women were granted equality under law and same-sex marriage was legalized under the Conservative-led coalition government in 2013.

The new proposals, however, have been criticized, with some suggesting that allowing people to “self-identify” as a different gender could result in multiple legal cases over access to gender-specific facilities such as hospital wards, prisons, changing rooms and sporting events.

A government that does what Justine Greening wants to do on gender, regardless of its merits, cannot objectively be called conservative. — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) July 23, 2017

Stephanie Davies-Arai of Transgender Trend group warned that if the new bill is adopted it will have massive implications for women.

“There will be legal cases. The most worrying thing is if any man can identify as a woman with no tests and gain access to spaces where women might be getting undressed or feel vulnerable — like women’s hospital wards, refuges and rape crisis centres — women will just stop going to these facilities,” she said.

Religious groups also criticized the new bill, suggesting the government and political leaders are “out of touch” for focusing on issues that don’t concern the ordinary people.

“It is worrying when the leaders of the main political parties are so out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people,” Simon Calvert of the Christian Institute said.

“Allowing men to self-identify as female without any medical diagnosis allows them to invade the privacy of women and girls.

“It’s time for a reality check. Some things can’t be changed. May and Corbyn want to elevate the principle of ‘gender self-declaration’. But it is wrong, it is anti-scientific and it is dangerous.”