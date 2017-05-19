UCLA Hiring Student ‘Social Justice Advocates’ to Fight Against ‘Whiteness’ and ‘Patriarchy’

The University of Arizona isn’t the only institution to hop aboard the social justice bandwagon with official positions for social justice warriors. The prestigious University of California-Los Angeles, is joining the ranks, announcing plans to hire students to function as “Social Justice Advocates” to combat “whiteness,” “heteronormativity” and “the patriarchy.”

The publicly-funded university has announced plans to pay 8 to 10 students (with taxpayer dollars) to hold official “Social Justice Advocate” positions in the upcoming semester. First reported on Campus Reform, these so-called advocates will — according to the university administration’s official job posting — guide peers to “navigate a world that operates primarily on whiteness, patriarchy, and heteronormativity as the primary ideologies.”

Advocates will receive quarterly stipends (the amount is still to be determined) for helping to “educate” other students about “systems of oppression.” The program’s stated goal is to make UCLA a “more equitable space for all students and communities.”

It’s not stated whether these social justice advocates will be expected to snitch on fellow students for “bias incidents”, as is in the case at the University of Arizona.

The Social Justice Advocates program, which receives official funding from UCLA’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, through the Bruin Excellence & Student Transformation Grant Program, describes the position as follows:

The Social Justice Advocates initiative aims to empower students by developing them as conscious and critical leaders and equipping them with cultural and political capital as they navigate a world that operates on whiteness, patriarchy, and heteronormativity as the primary ideologies. Social Justice Advocates will learn about systems oppression and how they intersect and build upon one another maintain the status quo. Most importantly individuals and the collective will be empowered through liberatory scholarship and practices and strengthening their emotional intelligence to create change within their spheres of influence. Social Justice Advocates will educate their peers on how they can make UCLA a more equitable space for all students and communities.

The application on the website requests that applicants enter their gender pronouns, including unconventional suggestions such as “zi” and “hir”—terms recently embraced by Google. Interested students are encouraged to tell UCLA what areas of social justice they’re passionate about, and how they’d like to contribute to the program.

The new program follows the creation of a series of UCLA workshops promoting social justice, one of which addresses “Social Justice Myths” like “reverse racism.” A workshop titled “All Aboard the Struggle Bus” teaches that minority students face struggles in “unfathomable numbers.” There has never been a better time to be a victim.

One workshop, “Politics of Love & Desire,” claims that ideals of beauty are “based on Eurocentric standards,” and the race of the individuals we choose to have romantic relationships with “hold political connotations whether we like it or not.”

Earlier today, the Afrikan [sic] Student Union at UCLA issued an ultimatum to the university demanding a $40 million endowment, free housing and the creation of mandatory “safe spaces” on campus, to compensate them for “racially insensitive incidents” such as the white student body president making a gang sign.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.