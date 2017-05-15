UC Berkeley Newspaper Releases Obscene Podcast That Records Students Having Sex

In the latest installment of college kids sad attempts at provocation, the Daily Californian‘s “Hard & Soft” podcast has released an episode solely featuring the noises of students at the University of California at Berkeley having sex and masturbating.

Entitled “Surprise Porn!” the episode begins with a woman named Ashley speaking softly and introducing the “little treat put together.” For the next five minutes, listeners are given a show featuring various moans, vibrator hums, and other sounds that someone not exposed to Berkeley’s sexual enlightenment might have problems identifying.

The Daily Cal is known for its provocative coverage of campus sex life. In October of last year, paper columnist Chris Cox derided the gay hookup app “Grindr” as a perpetuator of “bedside racism.”

Other columns currently featured on the Daily Cal’s site include “Big p***y,” by Kyle Sammons, “White supremacy produces disproportionate environmental pollution,” by Jibril Kyser, and “Growing use of soy products has global consequences,” by Nina Angelo.

I gave a call to the Daily Cal‘s editor in chief, Karim Doumar, to see if he could help me identify any of the sounds on “Hard & Soft,” to which he responded that the paper does not provide comment on content “like this.”

So far, “Surprise Porn!” has been a relative success, with 1,227 listens on its official SoundCloud page, a significant increase from the previous episode, “Marandah’s Mission,” which clocked in a mere 218.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.