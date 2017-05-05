U of Wisconsin-Madison Student Leader: ‘All White People Are Racist’, Stop Attending the University

A University of Winsonsin-Madison student leader, who describes herself as “woke”, has sent out an open letter to a campus community saying “all white people are racist” and urged minorities to stop attending the university.

In the letter the outgoing chair of the university’s student council, Carmen Goséy, slammed the institution, claiming its institutionalized racism and racist campus culture destroyed the sense of hope for minority students. She urged them to rethink their affiliation, The Daily Cardinal Reported.

The student leader began her letter attacking the University of Winsonsin-Madison for failing to understand the importance of being built on land “stolen” from the Ho-Chunk American Indians.

“For the University to truly recognize this sacred land and its inhabitants it would have to acknowledge the resentment and oppression that people of color face every day,” she wrote.

The student then accused the university of “active silencing of students of color” on campus, prompting her to urge minorities to “reconsider your place at this institution” . She added: “I ask parents of color to rethink sending your children to this institution.”

Despite her rather prominent position on the student council, Goséy said her presence was “a token for white supremacists” and her ideas to foster “diversity and inclusion” weren’t implemented because the university is “designed” to limit the success of minorities.

She wrote:

I was operating in a white position as a person of color. Now I see that this University was not designed for the success of minority communities; it was designed for white students to learn about my oppression while not having to participate in dismantling it.

At the end of the letter, the student turned to the issue of institutionalized racism in the country, declaring: “All white people are racist.”

“Not only by upholding a system of disadvantage but being born into a conditioned environment where you are many steps ahead,” Goséy continued, adding that “Being a racist is not an option, it is a condition.

“However, being an anti-racist is a choice. A choice that white people will have to make which boils down to what they are willing to do to actively participate in deconstructing racism.”

The student leader signed off the letter by describing herself as “Your woke, ratchet 23rd ASM Chair Carmen Goséy”.