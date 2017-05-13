U of Colorado Sets up ‘Social Justice Dorm’ for Special Snowflake Students

Sheltered campus leftists need safe spaces apart from society to avoid being triggered by microaggressions. To that end, the University of Colorado at Boulder is dedicating one of its residence halls to transform it into a “Social Justice Living Environment.”

Hallett Hall will be partitioned into three sections, including one for “LBGTQIA-identified students and their allies,” another for “students passionate about diversity,” and one specially for “black-identified students and their allies.” As a “black-identified” person, transblack media personality Rachel Dolezal would certainly feel at home at Hallett Hall were she a full time enrolled student at Boulder.

At present, the hall hosts “Spectrum LLC” (“Living Learning Communities”) for its LGBTQIA students, which offers “social and educational activities focusing on community dialogue and support” and access to gender-neutral bathrooms. But starting this fall, the hall will be expanded with “Multicultural Perspectives LLC” and “Lucile B. Buchanan” for diversity-passionate students and “black-identifying” students, respectively.

According to Campus Reform, the LLC’s provide “peer mentors” (as opposed to resident advisors) on each floor who “provide individual support to students” and program student activities with the school’s gender studies, women’s resources and diversity departments.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the incoming students, hearing their stories and learning about their passion for social justice,” said a peer mentor, Valerie Gao, in the press release.

Jaela Zellars, another peer mentor, says that CU-Boulder may look like “a very diverse institution” but she feels that it still has a long way to go “as both a woman and student of color” before she’ll feel comfortable in the environment, which no doubt provides daily opportunities for microaggressions.

“When I heard that Hallett was searching for peer mentors for next year, I just knew I had to apply,” she added.

