Twitter Bans Popular Sikh YouTuber Bunty King After Argument With ‘Anti-Racism Strategist’ Tariq Nasheed

Ethnic minorities have only one purpose in the progressive left: to play the role of victims. If they speak out against the crowd and step out of line, they’re immediately tagged as enemies of the ideological state. And sometimes, the repercussions come in the form of censorship and Twitter bans.

Sikh YouTube commentator Annand Virk, popularly known as Bunty King on social media, was banned on Twitter following a race-related argument with “anti-racism strategist” and pick-up artist Tariq Nasheed.

As Heat Street has reported, Nasheed, a failed rap artist formerly known as “King Flex,” spends most of his days arguing with people on Twitter and accusing anyone who disagrees with him of being a “white supremacist,” even those who aren’t white.

In a series of tweets and video replies, Virk took issue with Nasheed’s sweeping statements on race and “white supremacy,” to which the professional sleaze responded by calling him a “Hapa”—a derogatory term synonymous with “half breed.” He uses the slur to refer to any non-white people who, in his estimation, perpetuate white supremacy by disagreeing with him.

Lacking an argument, Nasheed proceeded to slam Virk’s rebuttals by calling him a white supremacist for almost the entire day. He spent the rest of his time ranting about how black female cosplayers are “bed wenches”—a derogatory term he invented to refer to African-American women who perpetuate white supremacy by dating outside their race.

Following this brief detour, the “woke” warrior for social justice returned to defaming Bunty King by misrepresenting one of the YouTuber’s many videos, claiming he was “dumping on black people and defending white supremacy.”

In the embedded video, Virk criticized social justice warriors like Nasheed for making wildly racist claims like “white people invented racism,” which Virk says caused him to lose braincells.

There’s nothing controversial about anything Bunty King said, but views contrary to Nasheed’s were enough to get him suspended from Twitter following mass reports. Strange as it may seem to most people, the social justice warrior has amassed a significant number of people who follow him to have their biases confirmed.

Nasheed has no clue how to mount a legitimate argument, but what he lacks in ability he makes up for in follower numbers and a Verified account, allowing him to silence his opponents.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.