Trayvon Martin to Receive Posthumous Degree From Florida University

Florida Memorial University will give a posthumous Bachelor of Science degree in aviation to Trayvon Martin, the black teenager shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Martin’s parents, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony. Fulton is a graduate of FMU.

The two co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation after their son’s death. The organization is “committed to ending senseless gun violence, strengthening families through holistic support, S.T.E.AM. education for women and minorities and mentoring.”

Martin was killed in 2012 after a skirmish with Zimmerman on his way home from a convenience store. Zimmerman was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He acquitted of all charges after a jury trial in 2013.

