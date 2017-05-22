Transgender YouTuber Milo Stewart Apologizes for Bad Behavior, Pledges to Accept Criticism

Prominent feminist YouTuber Laci Green isn’t the only one to leave the safe space of the social justice left and offer an olive branch to her ideological opponents.

In the wake of Laci Green’s “red pill” video, transgender YouTuber and LGBT advocate Milo Stewart appears to be following in Green’s footsteps by questioning his own online conduct and accepting criticisms against himself. Infamous for his fiery response videos, Stewart has been dubbed “YouTube’s most controversial trans vlogger.”

Stewart says that he behaved reprehensibly in response to some of the critiques he received online, ignoring those who offered salient feedback, and engaged only with those who criticized his appearance or identity.

“Given the clarity of time and of maturing in many ways, I really regret the ways that I’ve handled my YouTube channel, especially in response to the many anti-feminist reaction videos that I’ve been getting for a year/year and a half,” said Stewart in a new video, released over the weekend.

I caught myself using many logical fallacies and I’ve noticed the loudest voices critiquing me were calling me an ‘it’ or making jokes about my appearance or my speech patterns, and so I put up this brick wall that precluded me from being open to other criticisms when critiquing my thought processes doesn’t mean guilt by association just because the loudest voices critiquing me have been outright transphobic a-holes. I continuously failed to distinguish between reasonable critique and unreasonable trolls that I should have ignored, and this has led me to saying a lot of really regrettable things online.

For a time, Milo Stewart changed his name to Quinby Stewart because he was upset with having any association with conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

In the apology video, Stewart condemns Gazi Kodzo, a flamboyant black YouTuber with notoriously anti-Semitic and anti-white racist views. Kodzo’s reprehensible views, which involve genocide advocacy, have earned him the nickname of “Black Hitler.”

“I failed to see the problematic anti-Semitic views of Gazi Kodzo who were (sic) critiquing him all just thought he was racist against white people,” said Stewart.

Some viewers have expressed concern with this sentence, given Stewart’s apparent implication that Gazi Kodzo’s views would be otherwise acceptable if not for his hatred of Jewish people. It’s a critique he’ll have to deal with moving forward.

Stewart says that he now understands why so many of his viewers are combative towards him and troll him at the slightest opportunity—it’s because that’s the audience from whom he was making videos for over a year.

“I believe in the principle that activism is not impactful unless it’s making someone angry, but I got really good at just making people angry without caring if I had another way to measure my impact,” said Stewart, who says that he plans to make more educational and less combative videos in the future.

“I want to become more patient in my interactions online and as a person in general,” concluded Stewart. “I want to become more open to listening and learning from critique. I want to make videos for the audience that I hope to foster. I’m done pandering to trolls.”

