Toronto Women-Only Mural Event Attacked for Partnering With Cops, Perpetuating ‘Violence’

A women-only mural event in Toronto, Canada has come under fire after it partnered with the police department. Critics claim the event will “perpetuate violence”.

The feminist street art project, unofficially described as “All can; No Man”, painted murals in low-income areas of Parkdale in Toronto. Artist Bereket Kezwer organized the event to tackle the dominance of men in street artistry.

“Women don’t get as many opportunities as men to participate in events like this,” Kezwer told NowToronto. “I wanted to create a space where female-identified artists could showcase their work. If one of the barriers to success is lack of opportunity, this was a way to create that opportunity.”

Another artist, Chief Lady Bird, who’s also an Indigenous woman, celebrated the event because of its focus on intersectional feminism.

“Intersectional feminism is extremely important because we all come from such different backgrounds. We want to create positive, healing, empowering imagery for Indigenous women and during that process, it empowers us as well.”

But despite the good intentions of the event, the organizers have gotten into hot water over partnership with the Toronto police department through its program StreetARToronto.

Septembre Anderson, a writer who lived in the area for over a decade, slammed the cooperation, calling it inappropriate and said that the event “perpetuates violence”.

“I get it’s hard for women street artists, but, why does this have to be organized in a way that perpetuates violence?” she asked on Facebook days before the event.

She added: “With support from The Drake and Toronto Police Services?! In a neighborhood full of people of color facing violent gentrification?

“As a courtesy, I asked someone involved if there’s leadership from the Black/Roma/Tibetan/Tamil communities in Parkdale. No response so far.

“I also wonder if there is leadership from the low-income, disabled and poor communities in Parkdale.”

Anderson later told NowToronto: “So much of the Roma, Black, Tamil and Tibetan communities live in fear of the police.

“Anybody who cared about intersectionality or marginalized people would not be teaming up with the police. It shows you’re completely unaware of the needs of the people in this community.”

Indeginous artist Chief Lady Bird had similar concerns about partnering with the police but changed her mind after finding out that the relationship was used to get permission from home owners to paint the murals and getting high-school students to prime the walls.

“[The police] presence isn’t militant, they’re not invading our space and they’re not imposing anything on us,” the artist said. “If we [as women artists] continue to work together to educate the broader community about who we are, we can have stronger voices overall.”