Thirteen arrrested as Bloody street brawl erupts in Berkeley over trump taxes

On Saturday nationwide protests were held to protest against Trump and his decision to not release his tax returns. But in Berkeley a pro-Trump “free speech” protest was also held by members of various rightwing factions like Proud Boys and the alt right.

The two rallies quickly converged and turned into a bloody street brawl between anti fascist leftists and Trump supporters, which resulted in 13 arrests.

The Trump supporters are declaring victory after they managed to push the antifas back and bust some heads in.

We are the champions! No time for loser ANTIFA because we are the champions of the world. We won Berkeley! So tired of all this winning! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1GjYCMle2D — Irma Hinojosa 🇺🇸 (@irmahinojosa_) April 16, 2017

Here are some of the highlights.

An antifa woman was sucker punched pretty hard by a white supremacist.

The far right are usually violently condescending toward women & afab people. In #Berkeley @NathanDamigo of @IdentityEvropa was just violent pic.twitter.com/yfVkHsxBr9 — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) April 15, 2017

Based Stick Man was arrested again (read about his past escapades here).

Here’s some footage of him in action.

**BREAKING**@IGD_NEWS is spreading fake news that I got beat up by skate punks. Here's the real story #CommunistsMustBePhysicallyRemoved pic.twitter.com/qlGsp49ydG — Based Stick Man (@BasedStickMan_) April 12, 2017

Pepsi somehow failed to bring everyone together.

I brought a bunch of Pepsi to the Berkeley protests. It did not work out as hoped. https://t.co/Nc4IeMYrRM — Vito Gesualdi (@VitoGesualdi) April 16, 2017

POLICE ACTUALLY CONFISCATED CANS OF PEPSI AT THE BERKELEY BRAWL (Link: https://t.co/hthR7FRJCR) pic.twitter.com/FzG3WM9L4N — 19th Of Brumaire (@delmoi) April 16, 2017

The event was described as “Alt Right Comic Con.”

@CehBeachActual Can confirm. Looks like ComicCon moved north this year. pic.twitter.com/xzYF3Q8jW6 — GreyKnight (@GreyKnight7777) April 16, 2017

The cops seemed to be just “hanging back.”

I tell a police officer I've been seeing people get beat up all day and they haven't been around. "Okay, and?" he says. pic.twitter.com/OuGEcvvb8R — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) April 15, 2017

As the violence escalated police in Berkeley stood down and retreated from the crowds. I have never seen so few police at an event like this — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 16, 2017

The protesters did not use proper firework safety procedures.

Me: "Would you condemn the throwing of fireworks into crowds?"

Antifa woman: "The revolution isn't fucking easy"https://t.co/orJyE7oVg1 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 16, 2017

A Trump supporter gave an antifa guy a wedgie.

The Battle of Berkeley summed up in one image. pic.twitter.com/ZOV2MVShL7 — Sargon of Akkad (@Sargon_of_Akkad) April 16, 2017