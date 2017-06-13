Report: The Golden State Warriors Will Skip Trump White House Visit

After handily beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday, the Golden State Warriors have decided to skip the traditional post-championship White House visit after a unanimous vote, according to reports.

The news comes the morning after the fifth game in the series, where the Warrior topped the Cavaliers 129 to 120, ending the Finals four games to one. CNBC analyst Josh Brown first reported the news, with other outlets subsequently confirming the story.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

In 2015, the Warriors visited the White House and former President Barack Obama after their fourth championship title.

“Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decision when and if necessary,” read an official statement from the organization.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been openly critical of President Trump in the past, calling him a “blowhard” and “ill-suited” to be president. When asked earlier if the season if he’d visit the White House should his team win, Warriors guard Shaun Livingston said he’d skip the ceremony.

By declining to visit the White House, the Warriors join members of the New England Patriots, who conducted a similar protest in April after being invited to meet President Trump following their fifth Super Bowl championship.

