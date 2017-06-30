Terrorism Has a Left-Wing Problem, So Where’s the Outrage?

If we awoke today to news that there had been a 100% surge in arrests for violent, far-Right terror attacks in Europe, you’d expect every liberal politician and journalist in Christendom to be raging from the rooftops.

Similarly, if we learned there had been 44% surge in male arrests, on cue, a blizzard of “toxic masculinity” hot-takes would pour out of the progressive news machine, although most likely they would singularly fail to mention any possible influence of radical Islam.

Small armies of Swedish feminist MPs would be morosely posing with pink hats and sheets of A3 paper. Dewy-eyed Canadian premiere Justin Trudeau would tense his buns in an impromptu #StandTogether photo call. London Mayor Sadiq Khan would plough further untold millions into his beloved online hate-crime initiative.

Which makes the curious silence around the recently-released Europol 2017 EU Terrorism Report all the more baffling.

The report highlights the grim truth that of the 142 people who died in terrorist attacks in EU states last year (this figure does not include the recent attacks in Manchester and London), 135 of the victims were killed by Islamic jihadists.

A total of 1,002 persons were arrested for terrorist offences in 2016. Most of these arrests related to jihadist terrorism, for which the number rose for the third consecutive year: 395 in 2014, 687 in 2015 and 718 in 2016.

Yet dig a little deeper, and hidden among the report is a 100% surge in far-Left terrorism (from 13 attacks in 2015 to 27 attacks in 2016) and a 44% annual spike in women arrested on terror charges.

In a further counter-narrative blow, the report only identified one Right-wing terror attack (in the Netherlands) and concluded “the threat from (violent) Right-wing extremism to be low”.

Mercifully, Left-wing terrorism is confined to Spain, Italy and Greece, but it is considerably more dangerous than attacks by the Right, which the report concluded was “fragmented” and “lacked consistent leadership” and suffered “internal conflict”.

Indeed, in 2016, there were more than twice as many “failed, foiled and completed” terrorist attacks by Left-wing groups (27) than jihadists (13).

All of which poses some big questions. It would seem obvious to most, with the majority of deaths attributable to jihadism, that Islam might play a role.

Yet in the immediate aftermath of this month’s London Bridge terror attack, commentators on the Left and even representatives of the British Muslim community were quick to blame “toxic masculinity” – a progressive cod-science which isn’t even a provable thing.

But how can “toxic masculinity” account for terrorism’s undeniable and growing woman problem, when the Europol report points out that “women have increasingly assumed more operational roles in jihadist terrorism activities?”

One in four (26%) of the arrestees in 2016 were women, a significant increase compared to 2015 (18%), with the problem particularly acute in the UK.

That is a staggering 44% increase in female terror arrests. Furthermore, the report concludes women and children are playing increasingly operational roles in committing terrorist activities in the EU independently, not only facilitating other operatives in various ways, but in the (attempted) execution of terrorist attacks themselves.

It even suggests there might be clear benefits to terrorists being female. “Female militant jihadists in the West perceive fewer obstacles to playing an operative role in a terrorist attack than men, and successful or prevented attacks carried out by women in western countries may act as an inspiration to others,” it says.

Such inspiration may come in the form of the jihadis number one poster girl, the White Widow, aka Samantha Lewthwaite, one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists.

Yet rather than treating jihadis with equitable contempt, progressive apologists repeatedly claim female “vulnerable” jihadists have either been coerced by men, or claim they have been “traumatized by rape, miscarriage, divorce, or otherwise not pleasing her husband, mother-in-law and family”.

Either way, it conveniently seems female terrorism is a male problem.

Yet this opens a whole new can of worms: might these “she-hadists” have been the victims of cultural misogyny that appears more acute in Muslim communities?

Tackling this topic is a major headache for Western progressives, who were recently chastised by Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Somali-born Muslim woman who was forced by death threats to flee her adopted Holland after denouncing her faith.

Speaking out against cultural misogyny can be a risky business, which might help explain why most progressives completely dodge the issue.

Instead, progressives portray female jihadists as “vulnerable” with some apologists adding, “They want escape, and death is that escape”.

So the Left does what it always does when feminism and Islam collide: it keeps quiet and hopes it goes away.

Or it takes the coward’s route, and once again blames “toxic masculinity,” while having its nose pressed to the wall by an ever-inflating elephant in the room.