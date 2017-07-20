Swedish Libraries Removing Pippi Longstocking Children’s Books Because of ‘Racist’ Content

Authorities in Sweden have revealed that local libraries are removing copies of a well-known children’s book because it allegedly contains racist expressions.

Older editions of the Pippi Longstocking book “Pippi in the South Seas”, written by Astrid Lindgren, have apparently been removed from libraries in the Botkyrka municipality.

The council initially denied the allegation that they are targeting Lindgren’s books, claiming it often gets rid of books deemed “worn out” or “outdated” to make “space in the shelves”.

Officials, however, later admitted that they are swapping older editions of the books, which contain the “racist” content, for newer books which use different phrases, Breitbart reported.

“The libraries in the municipality of Botkyrka have culled editions of Astrid Lindgren’s ‘Pippi in the South Seas’ where there is an absolute expression that can be perceived as racist, but Botkyrka Library has also bought the publisher’s new edition of the book from 2015 where the obsolete expression has been replaced by more contemporary expressions,” the council said in a press release.

The new edition of the children’s book doesn’t feature the phrase “king of the Negroes” or “Negro King”, which was used in the original in reference to Pippi’s father. The new book substitutes the phrase with “king of the South Seas” or “South Sea king.”

Janne Josefsson, Swedish investigative journalist, was the first person to raise the issue on the radio, accusing the council of burning the original editions of the book.

“There’s something in me that says, wait a second now, are we really going to let these things disappear? Shouldn’t they be allowed to survive so that I can tell my child that this is how they talked in those days?” he told Expressen.

The journalist also believes the council is getting rid of Lindgren’s original book because of ideological reasons.

“They try to deter this [debate] by saying, we do this with all the books that go out, but here it’s for ideological reasons – it is because Botkyrka has something called intercultural policy,” he added.

The council denied that they are burning the books but has so far not revealed what has happened to those copies which have been removed.