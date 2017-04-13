Survey: People Actually Like Pepsi More After Disgraced Kendall Jenner Ad

A survey has found that – despite a supernova of criticism – most regular people had a favorable view of the Kendall Jenner/social jutsice ad that got pulled by Pepsi.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 people done by Morning Consult, almost half of respondents liked the company more after the commercial. Only 25% expressed dissatisfaction with the brand.

The research also examined how people of different races perceived the commercial and the ad.

Contrary to assertions that Pepsi had insulted the African-American community by alluding to the Black Lives Matter movement, more than half of surveyed black people viewed Pepsi more favorably.

The number is even higher among Hispanics, with 75% liking it.

Meanwhile, only 41% of white people expressed favorable feelings towards the brand after the commercial.

While the ad made Pepsi more likeable, the same did not go for Kendall Jenner. The survey found that only 28% of people became more favorable towards the model after watching the ad.

Regardless of its effect on everyday consumers, the Pepsi video horrified critics in the mainstream media and online, who derided the company from trying to profit of social justice and protest culture, and pulled the ad.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” read the statement by the company.

A real-time ad favorability tracker of Democrats and Republicans was also provided by Morning Consult, showing overwhelming dissatisfaction with the ad by the Republicans.