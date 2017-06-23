Super Horny Preschool Teacher Chooses Losing Her Job Over Quitting Porn

A 21-year-old woman was fired from her job as a Christian preschool teacher because she wouldn’t end her side hustle as a porn star.

Nina Skye of Beverley Hills, Calif., chose a life of sexual intercourse instead of working with children after her bosses confronted her over roles in films like “Amateur Allure” and “Swallow Salon.”

“I love teaching. I love sex. If I can get away with doing both, then I will.”

Unfortunately for Skye, it looks like she can’t. Things could be worse, however. According to The Guardian, Skye can expect to rake in $2,500 a film.

While she does, uh, seem to have a talent for adult films, Skye insists she is just as capable of a teacher.

“I know what I’m doing when it comes to teaching,” Skye told FOX 11. “I’m a really good teacher.”

Perhaps in the future, women like Skye won’t be so restricted in career choices because of America’s puritanical culture. Until then, parents just don’t want women who tweet “feel like trying anal today” teaching their children basic reading comprehension.

“I guess some people are really tied by that moral code. There’s a really big stigma associated with [doing porn], and how our society views it, but that’s not how I am… I’m really open-minded. Super open-minded and not judgmental.”