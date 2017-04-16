Students Slam Statue On University Roof, Saying It Will Encourage Suicides

Students at a British university have lashed out at a provocative statue of a person placed on the edge of the library roof in a way that makes it look like it’s about to jump off the building, some saying it’s a “poor choice” as it might encourage students to commit suicide.

The statue at the University of East Anglia (UEA) by popular artist Antony Gormley, who’s best known for creating the Angel of the North statue, shocked students and has apparently convinced some it’s a real person, the Daily Eastern Press reported.

A university spokesman defended the piece of art, claiming the statue is “thought-provoking and offer both spectacle and surprise”.

“Is this some sort of sick joke?” wrote one student on Instagram. A lecturer at the university, Harry T. Dyer‏, tweeted saying: “Love his work, & it fits with our other sculptures, but I think it’s potentially a poor choice, especially at dissertation crunch time…”

oh uea.. #isthissomekindofsickjoke? A post shared by Hazel Hughes (@hazelteapot) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

A UEA graduate, Kimberley Davies, told the paper: “It’s a bit tactless to put a statue on top of a building filled with people on edge during exam season.

“Sombreros are a no-no, but making passers-by think someone’s about to commit suicide is art – I’m out.”

Another student at the university tweeted saying the statue isn’t a good idea. “No offence UEA, but putting a statue of a human on top of a high building is probably not a good idea??”

The UEA spokesperson told The Telegraph: “The Another Time series involves sculptures being placed at different focal points and sightlines, including roof level which are thought provoking and offer both spectacle and surprise.

“The locations were chosen in response to the remarkable architecture of the Sir Denys Lasdun university buildings. All staff and students have been made aware of the new art installation on campus, and where the sculptures will be located.”