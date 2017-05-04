Stephen Colbert Remains Unapologetic About Homophobic Joke, Says He Would ‘Do It Again’

Late Show host Stephen Colbert has said he doesn’t “regret” his vulgar 12-minute anti-Trump rant, which included a homophobic slur, but has now admitted that he would have changed “a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.”

On Monday, Colbert went on a lewd rant during his late-night show’s opening monologue, signalling the beginning of CBS’ war against Trump. “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster!” he said, sparking accusations of homophobia and calls for his dismissal.

A #FireColbert hashtag quickly gained traction on Twitter, with many people pointing out obvious double-standards when it comes to liberal comedians who are for some reason free to make homophobic jokes without any consequences.

Glen Greenwald, a left-wing journalist and in normal times a natural friend of liberal talk show hosts, has challenged Colbert’s homophobia, saying: “Homophobia for the right cause, with the right targets, is good homophobia, apparently.”

“The fact that Colbert can make homophobic statements shows his privilege & systematic oppression of minority groups,” said the co-founder of Gays for Trump movement, Scott Presler.

But on Wednesday, Colbert finally responded to the campaign launched against him. While he claimed he doesn’t “regret” what he said during Monday’s show and would even “do it again”, he’s clearly trying to move on from his “joke” – scared, presumably, about the accusations of homophobia.

“While I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s show, adding “I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way is, to me, an American hero.”

What a horribly confused and confusing message Mr Colbert is sending out now.