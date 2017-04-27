Stefano Gabbana Refuses to Be Shamed By ‘Stupid’ PC Critics

This week, fashion designer Stefano Gabbana has slammed critics offended by his controversial new $973 sneakers, saying haters helped “make our brand more popular with this stupid info.”

The shoe, released as part of Dolce & Gabbana’s new Fall/Winter 2017-2018 collection, bears cheeky slogans including “Sorry I’m the best” and “I’m thin & gorgeous.”

That last phrase sparked the ire of several of Gabbana’s Instagram followers. “You don’t think it’s a little unresponsible [sic] to push a message of ‘Thin and gorgeous? I hope this will be followed by a message of inclusion of all bodies,” one commenter wrote.

Since then, Pret-a-Reporter, Refinery29, the Huffington Post, Yahoo Style and several others have picked up on the controversy. “Is fashion experiencing its own PC backlash?” Forbes asked.

Thank you guys to make us more strong and popular ❤❤❤❤ with your stupid article 😂😂😂😂❤❤❤ I’M THIN AND GORGEOUS For a writing on a shoe 😂😂😂 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

If the politically correct are trying to besiege high fashion, Gabbana is having none of it. Over the past three days, he’s responded to both publications and individual Instagram users critical of the message behind his shoe.

“U think it’s better to be fat and full of hamburger??? Stupid,” the designer told one Instagram user.

“When idiocy distorts reality!!!” Gabbana later posted, responding to an article in Footwear News, also including several laugh-till-you-cry emojis. “Next time we’ll write LOVE TO BE FAT AND FULL OF CHOLESTEROL.” He also called the article “the most stupid post ever.”

This isn’t the first time Dolce & Gabbana has offended the Left’s puritanical PC sensibilities.

The brand publicly thanked Melania Trump for wearing one of their dresses to the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. Gabbana has also defended the First Lady, calling her critics “ignorant.”