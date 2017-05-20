‘Standing’ Order: Hit Tim Allen Show Controversially Canceled by ABC Might Return on Another Network

The last time we checked, ‘Deputy Matt”s petition for ABC to save Last Man Standing had racked up 362,500 signatures.

The show has been canceled by liberal ABC, despite being the struggling network’s second-watched comedy and achieving consistently high ratings leading many to suspect that it’s because Tim Allen, the star of Last Man Standing, is a high-profile conservative and plays a right-of-center character on the show.

Now 20th Century Fox Television, which has produced the show for ABC, has expressed hope the show will get a second home.

20th Century Fox studio president Howard Kurtzman told Variety about the prospect of the show winding up on other networks and streaming services : “We’re starting to explore that. If it’s not going to go forward at ABC, of course Jonnie [fellow President Jonnie Davis] and I are hopeful that we can find another home for it.”

Kurtzman added: “We really were expecting a pickup. The fact that we didn’t get a pickup was a surprise and a disappointment. I think no one was more disappointed than Tim Allen, such a huge star with such a huge following.”

Davis said: “We know how passionate our fans are, and we’re seeing that now.”

Allen tweeted on Tuesday: “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding.” Also on Tuesday, ABC’s beleaguered Entertainment President Channing Dungey told reporters on a conference call that politics had nothing to do with the cancellation.

“Once we made the decision not to continue with comedy on Friday, it was just kind of that’s where we landed,” she said, according to Variety. ABC is sticking, however, with two politically oriented shows — Designated Survivor and Scandal — that have been criticized for their heavily liberal slant.

Designated Survivor, an expensive, high priority show, stars the liberal Canadian Kiefer Sutherland (the grandson of socialist icon Tommy Douglas). Kerry Washington, the star of Scandal, has openly anti-Trump views, going so far as to wear a politically charged safety pin to the red carpet.

The most powerful producer by far at ABC, Shonda Rhimes, is a staunch and outspoken liberal who often weaves political themes into her shows that include Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder.

ABC has also of late been dogged by allegations of pronounced bias against and mockery of Middle America in its recent failed shows The Real O’Neals (which made fun of Catholics) and When We Rise (which portrayed religious Americans as bigots).

Furthermore, its staunchly liberal news division has come under pressure from President Trump this year after he accused “Chief Global Affairs Correspondent” Martha Raddatz of crying on the air on election night. ABC’s grandiosely titled “Chief Anchor and the Chief Political Correspondent” George Stephanopoulos, who makes more than $10 million a year, is a former top Clinton operative who’s given at least $75,000 to the Clinton Foundation.

He was forced to recuse himself from moderating debates during the 2016 election, but has maintained his grip on ABC News’ flagship broadcast, Good Morning America, despite cratering ratings. ABC’s ultimate boss, Disney CEO Bob Iger, is believed to be seriously considering a run for president as a Democrat.