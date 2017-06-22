Social Justice is Very Profitable at Case Western Reserve University

Faculty and social justice activists are raking in tens of thousands of dollars for promoting social justice ideology at Case Western Reserve University. The university’s Social Justice Institute is offering money to both students and professors for promoting, researching, and advocating for the progressive ideology.

The Ohio-based university claims that “social activism has been a hallmark of the university community” since its founding in 1826. The institute in question, which was founded in 2012, is directly funded by the school administration and is now paying people to emphasize Case Western Reserve’s commitment to social justice.

According to the College Fix, undergraduate students can apply for up to $2,500 to support research related to social justice issues, and graduate students are afforded grants of up to $3,500. Professors who want to structure their curriculum to accommodate social justice issues can also apply for grants up to $2,500.

The university’s faculty research grant page also informs prospective tenured and tenure-track professors who “demonstrate a long-term commitment to social justice,” they can get up to $10,000 to support projects that promote social justice.

“Social justice is defined as eradicating systems of power and oppression with the purpose of advancing fairness and equality through the redistribution of resources and opportunities and exalting human dignity and respect,” reads the faculty research grant page.

Speaking to College Fix, the institute’s head administrator Lisa Kollins said that the college grants numerous requests every year to prospective grant-seekers, using funds provided by the university.

Previously funded projects include topics like “Hip-Hop Education and Learning” and “The Lived Experiences of Professional Dancers of Color.”

Classes across various disciplines incorporate social justice in their curriculum, including nursing and public health, to social sciences like sociology and anthropology. Per College Fix, other subjects are also encouraged to advance social justice, by offering professors grants to compensate them for redesigning their syllabus.

One of the classes reconfigured to accommodate social justice is a capstone course for engineering seniors, which “contextualized engineering issues with a social justice lens.”

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.