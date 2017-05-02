Social Justice Affinity Mag Retracts Tweet Saying ‘White People Age Like Bananas’

An online social justice magazine was forced to apologize for a racially-charged tweet claiming that “white people age like bananas”.

Affinity Magazine, a publication describing itself as “Social justice + politics + culture from the teen perspective”, was attacked for tweeting a picture of Nicki Minaj posing with former tween stars the Olsen twins at the Met Gala on Monday.

“Nicki Minaj is 34 and the Olsen twins are 30. White people age like bananas,” the tweet read:

Social media users quickly noted that Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have both suffered from eating disorders and drug abuse.

Minaj, meanwhile, is rumored to have used plastic surgery in the past.

“Yo @TheAffinityMag did it seriously take you an hour to realize it’s “tacky” to mock women who have publicly suffered from anorexia?” wrote Tom Harlock.

Another user seconded: “If this was worded totally opposite you’d be one of the first crying racism. But go off mocking people who suffered eating disorders.”

Following the outrage on social media, the magazine deleted the racist tweet and issued an apology.

It said: “We apologize for this tweet. It was in poor taste and the humor was very tacky.

“Our intent was not to mock people who suffer from eating disorders or drug abuse. It was simply to highlight how differently people age.”

This isn’t the first time the magazine and its founder have been accused of racism.

Founder Evelyn Atieno once called Mexican people “dirty” and remarked that a musician “looks like so Jewish in person” but is like a “rich Arab” on his album’s cover.