Sex Study: Straight Men ‘Kiss, Cuddle, and Spoon’ Their Best Friends

A new study published in Sex Roles: A Journal of Research claims that straight men in “bromances” make out and cuddle with each other, much like gay men do.

According to gay men’s magazine Attitude, which wrote about the study, the researchers asked a series of questions to a handful of British undergrads who identified as heterosexual. The aim was to uncover their hidden proclivities. The 30 young men who answered the questionnaire said they engaged in “non-sexual physical intimacy” including kissing, cuddling and spooning their best bros.

Unsurprisingly, the study’s participants describe “bromantic” friends as “someone who is really there for you all the time” and “will always be there to back you up if you need it.”

“A bromance is between friends whose mutual support is perceived as limitless and unwavering. All of the participants said they had at least one relationship they would class as a bromance,” said researcher Adam White, per Attitude.

The findings are dubious, given that participants who self-identified as straight may, in fact, be gay. There is also the possibility that many of them could have been simply trolling when answering the questionnaire.

If there is any veracity to the study at all, it’s that there are many more gay men out there than people realize—but proving that will require a sample size much larger than 30 people.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.