Serena Williams Hits Out at Ilie Nastase For ‘Racially Abusing’ Her Unborn Child

Serena Williams has launched a stinging attack on Ilie Nastase, accusing the Romanian Fed Cup captain of racially abusing her and her unborn baby and hurling sexist abuse at her fellow female tennis players.
The American has responded publicly for the first time to the controversy which has erupted over Nastase’s astonishing behavior at his side’s match with Great Britain last weekend.
Nastase was overheard at Friday’s press conference saying about Williams’ unborn baby: “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk …?”
He had already asked British team captain Anne Keothavong for her room number.