SF 49ers’ Staff: Colin Kaepernick May Quit Football, Do Social Justice Work Full Time

Looks like Colin Kaepernick might stick to what he does best.

According to Sports Illustrated columnist Peter King, San Francisco 49er staffers think the struggling quarterback might be more interested in social justice work than completing passes.

“I spent a long draft weekend with the Niners in California,” King wrote, “and there are those in the building who think Kaepernick might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback.”

Staffers believe the underwhelming 2011 draft pick might be considering a career because of the number of social media posts he makes promoting progressive causes, including his Know Your Rights camp for kids (sounds like a lot of fun).

Kaepernick became a central figure in the culture war over police conduct after he sat during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in a 2016 preseason game. When asked about his conduct in a post-game interview, Kaepernick said:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

During the final game of the preseason, Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem and sparked a debate, with some calling his actions brave while others declaring it an embarrassment. One poll linked a drop in NFL television ratings to Kaepernick and other players staging protests during games.

After opting out of his 49er contract, Kaepernick currently has no team. With an uncertain professional future, the player who once helped bring his team to the Super Bowl might not have much of a choice.

