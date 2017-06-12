San Diego State University Defends Administrator Who Called GOP an ‘Extremist Terrorist Organization’

San Diego State University is standing by an associate dean who drew national media attention after calling the Republican Party an “extremist terrorist organization.”

Campus Reform first broke news last week of the Facebook post by Patrick McCarthy, SDSU’s associate dean of library and information access, written in response to a Newsweek article, “Right-Wing Extremists Are a Bigger Threat to America than ISIS.”

The university’s spokeswoman finally responded to the growing controversy on Saturday night. “The views and opinions expressed by faculty and staff on their personal accounts are protected by the First Amendment and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the university,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed comment to the student newspaper.

Neither McCarthy nor the College Republicans responded to Heat Street’s requests for comment.

But in the statement to Campus Reform, the College Republicans’ president, Brandon Jones, seemed to echo a popular liberal criticism of controversial speakers, suggesting that professors who say offensive things about a specific group may be inciting violence.

“Statements like these inaccurately paint a picture of College Republicans at San Diego State and across the nation. … All too often, professors contribute to politically motivated violence toward conservative students in the classroom where they continuously preach their views, as opposed to teaching coursework,” Jones said.

In a later interview with the Daily Aztec, Jones said he felt that conservative students often faced bias on campus. The SDSU College Republicans president said McCarthy’s comments were free speech—“but with free speech comes consequences, on both sides of the political spectrum. Free speech is protected but you can’t say whatever you want.”

— Jillian Kay Melchior writes for Heat Street and is a fellow for the Steamboat Institute and the Independent Women’s Forum.