Salon Feminist Writer Attacks Beatles For ‘Making Pop Music Male’

In a desperate plea for the last remaining clicks in the progressive blogosphere, left-leaning site Salon.com has slammed the Beatles’ iconic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album for taking away pop music from girls and making it “the music of men”.

Amanda Marcotte, a staff writer at the publication, wrote a 1,200 word essay arguing how the Beatles’ album is actually the worst because it made rock a serious genre.

This, she says attracted crowds of men at the expense of young girls who just “wanted to fuck” the group.

“Sgt. Pepper’s,” according to Marcotte, ” is the album that marked the shift in rock music away from the grubby fingers of the teenybopper crowd and into the hushed halls of Great Art.”

Witness:

It was the transition album that turned rock from a debased music for ponytailed fans twisting the night away to music for grown men whose tastes are far too refined to worry about whether a pop song has a beat you can dance to. I’d like to take the time to pour one out for teenyboppers, who always get there first and all too rarely get the credit for it. In fact, the fate of the teenybopper is to watch her music get sneered at, right up until it gets taken away and turned into a respectable art form that it’s OK for grown men to like. Girls liked the Beatles because they wanted to fuck the Beatles (or so the theory went), and the whole thing was kind of embarrassing, even for the men at the center of the enterprise who were getting rich and famous off all that female desire.

Rather than appreciating them for making rock not just a subject of “female gaze”, the feminist writer complains about how the Beatles’ ruined their sex appeal.

“It’s no surprise, then, that the Beatles’ shift toward a more respectable and artistic branding meant shedding their sex appeal,” Marcotte wrote, adding that the album cover “features the Fab Four dressed in goofy-looking uniforms that couldn’t be better suited to repel the female gaze.”

Needless to say, the Internet wasn’t impressed:

