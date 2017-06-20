Salon Deletes Article Mocking Otto Warmbier When He Was in North Korean Captivity

After widespread condemnation, Salon deleted its ill-conceived, tone-deaf article from last year, mocking Otto Warmbier, the college student jailed in North Korea for allegedly attempting to steal a propaganda poster.

Warmbier passed away Monday after being released by the North Koreans. He had originally been sentenced him to 15 years of hard labor for “subversion.” Warmbier returned to the States in a coma, which doctors concluded was the result of severe head trauma.

Due to the tragic outcome, there’s been hell to pay on social media for the outlets that tried to use Warmbier as a whipping boy, to make some dumb point about “white privilege.”

“This might be America’s biggest idiot frat boy: Meet the UVa student who thought he could pull a prank in North Korea,” wrote Brenden Gauthier of Salon.

Gauthier’s article was just a writeup of Larry Wilmore’s segment eviscerating Warmbier for his poor choices. Writing summaries of late night bits is the bread and butter of lazy liberal bloggers for some reason.

“It’s tough for me to have much sympathy for this guy and his crocodile tears because he allegedly stole this North Korean banner,” Wilmore said on The Nightly Show, after playing a clip of Warmbier, crying and pleading for his freedom, while Wilmor’s audience broke out in laughter.

TBT to when Larry Wilmore ROASTED Otto Warmbier's white ass 😂 #crybaby pic.twitter.com/jtYJyCF85P — The Swog Blog (@TheSwogBlog) June 19, 2017

For his part, Wilmore hasn’t said shit about Warmbier following his death. He’s been silent on Twitter, receiving a torrent of outrage about the year-old segment.

Salon, on the other hand, seems to have realized it royally fucked up by making light of Warmbier’s tragic situation and seem to be covering its tracks by deleting the article. It has not returned a request for comment.

