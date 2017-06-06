Romeo and Juliet: Popular Feminist Is Getting Blasted for Dating Anti-Social Justice YouTuber

It’s like a Shakespearean play: Romeo and Juliet, the offspring of two separate and wildly divergent views who put aside their ideological differences for romance. Prominent feminist personality Laci Green and equally popular “anti-SJW” YouTuber Chris Ray Gun are dating.

They’ve hinted at their relationship ever since Green published a video to talk about “taking the red pill,” in which she criticized feminists who use social justice as a platform for bullying. Following speculation that the two were romantically entangled, Green and Gun have both revealed that they are dating, to the excitement of many folks critical of feminism.

It’s even spawned some fan art.

But not all is well in paradise. Feminists and members of the social justice community have not taken the relationship well, declaring Green’s personal choices to be a betrayal of the movement. After all, she’s dating the man who created the viral “Ain’t No Rest for the Triggered” music video mocking social justice warriors. They’ve taken to criticizing, and even harassing Green.

Male feminist ally Steve Shives has published dozens of tweets and a video weighing in on Green’s decision to reach across the political aisle and condemning her for it. Facebook’s “Love Life of an Asian Guy,” an infamously vitriolic male feminist who once blamed white women for “enabling” Stanford rapist Brock Turner, even weighed in to call Green’s dating preferences a betrayal of marginalized people. Never mind the fact that Chris Ray Gun is Puerto Rican.

Transgender activist and occasional HuffPo writer Zinnia Jones is waging a campaign to sabotage their relationship. Jones said she thinks “there’s a legitimate case to be made for us trying to push the Laci situation into some kind of breaking point as soon as possible,” because feminist work is more important than Green’s love life.

One social justice warrior even declared: “Getting laid is more important than the lives of millions of other people, apparently,” implying that Green’s decision to date someone critical of the social justice movement would somehow endanger lives.

In response to the negative comments from feminists, Green described herself as feeling free to stop policing herself around social justice warriors, because she recognizes that there are many others who respect her agency as a person.

MTV Decoded’s Benjamin O’Keefe joined the chorus of condemnation with a stretching comment longer than the Golden Gate Bridge.

For all the talk of fighting against harassment and enabling women to have agency, social justice warriors and feminists are more than eager to harass a woman and dictate what she does with her body.

As for Laci Green, she’s unfazed by the attacks, which are no doubt set to escalate as she opens up politically. More power to her. This West Side Story may well have a happy ending.

i think i've outdone myself. i've never sent so many people off the deep end just by getting laid. pic.twitter.com/dBE0Nys50z — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 6, 2017

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.