Rolling Stone Magazine Settles With UVA Administrator in Defamation Case

A University of Virginia administrator accused by Rolling Stone of failing to properly handle a case of campus rape has dropped her lawsuit against the magazine after reaching an “amicable” settlement.

Nicole Eramo sued for defamation after Rolling Stone printed an article, “A Rape On Campus,” by Sabrina Rubin Erdely, claiming that Eramo had looked the other way after a student named “Jackie” reported being gang raped at a UVA fraternity.

Eramo argued that Erdely portrayed her as Jackie’s nemesis on campus, an administrator who urged Jackie to be silent and keep the details of her sexual assault under wraps.

During the trial, it became clear that Jackie’s story of being pushed, beaten and thrown through a glass coffee table before being repeatedly raped and sodomized was fabricated and that Erdely had failed to do any kind of due diligence – including following up with several students and faculty who figured as key players in Jackie’s incredible story.

In reality, Eramo had actively assisted Jackie in seeking counseling and joining support groups and encouraged Jackie to file a police report.

Eramo was awarded $3 million by a Virginia Federal jury last summer – $2 million from Erdely, who the jury found to have acted with actual malice towards Eramo, and $1 million from Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone appealed the jury award in December.

Before the appeals court judge could issue a ruling on the arguments, it seems Eramo and Rolling Stone came to some sort of financial agreement, the terms of which will remain confidential, according to Eramo’s lawyers. In a statement to Buzzfeed, Rolling Stone‘s parent company, Wenner Media, claimed the parties “came to an amicable resolution.”

Eramo’s lawyers say they’re pleased with the outcome. “We’re happy that the case is settled now,” attorney Libby Locke told media late Tuesday. “It allows Nicole to move on and really focus on what she does best, which is help victims of sexual assault. I think she’s thrilled to have this behind her.”