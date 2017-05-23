‘RIP Racist!’ James Bond Star Roger Moore Falsely Denounced in Death as a Bigot

Legendary British actor Roger Moore died today, aged 89. The takeaway from social-justice rabble rousers is that the passing of the James Bond star leaves the world short of one less old racist geezer.

Moore played 007 seven times between 1973 and 1985. He also starred as The Saint and in The Persuaders. In short, he was a franchise king before it was such a big thing. But lefties are gleefully accusing him of being racist, based on disputed comments he made to Paris Match two years ago.

In March 2015, Moore was quoted as saying about Daniel Craig being replaced by black actor Idris Elba as Ian Fleming’s iconic super spy: “A few years ago, I said that Cuba Gooding Jr would make an excellent Bond, but it was a joke! Although James may have been played by a Scot, a Welshman and an Irishman, I think he should be ‘English-English’. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting idea, but unrealistic.”

After the quotes caused a storm for a day or two, Moore clarified on Twitter: “An interview I gave to Paris Match implies I said something racist about Idris Elba. That is simply untrue. Lost in translation…when a journalist asks if ‘bond should be English’ and you agree, then quotes you saying it about Idris Elba it’s out of context.”

When it came to marking Moore’s death, even if you take issue with him thinking Ian Fleming’s spy creation should always be played by an Englishman, surely this episode shouldn’t be twisted to define the course of a man’s life.

Yet it has been exactly that online. Krombopulos Markus tweeted: “Good thing Roger Moore snuck in a bunch of racist bullshit about the stupid assed James Bond franchise character before the finish line.”

Roger Smith might have shared the same first name as the actor but there the similarities end. The self-styled ‘academic liberal democrat’ tweeted: “Moore’s a racist old white man fearful of appearing “whimpy” & effeminate when compared to a powerful BLACK MAN!”

It didn’t stop there:

roger moore was a racist misogynistic pig let’s not sanctify him please — 🦉miskatonia (@deathgIitter) May 23, 2017

Quick reminder that Roger Moore was a sexist, racist, homophobic, Cameron supporter, who avoided paying taxes for most of his life. RIP. — Max (@YesItsMax) May 23, 2017

Worst Bond actor and low-key racist, Sir Roger Moore has passed away. pic.twitter.com/5BFsUacmxk — #JC4PM 🇯🇲 (@iHartDnB) May 23, 2017

Though Roger Moore might have graduated from the school that they knocked down to build the old school, he was neither a low-key racist nor a high-key one. If he was, surely he would have kicked up a fuss about having to be the first 007 to kiss an African-American Bond girl in 1971’s Live and Let Die (another movie hit by generationally narcissistic accusations that it is racist). But since when have social justice warriors been renowned for being shaken and stirred by the truth?