Revenge Porn Convict Benjamin Barber Arrested in Oregon After Six Months on the Lam

Benjamin Jay Barber, the first man convicted under Oregon’s new anti-revenge porn law who has been on the run for six months, was finally arrested in Northeast Portland on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Hillsboro man failed to report to jail following his conviction for distributing sexually explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend on porn websites without her consent.

The revenge porn convict has a long history of run-ins on the internet as a stalker and harasser, and personally stalked me to Malaysia, where I live, lodging false police reports against me in response to my vocal opposition to GamerGate in late 2014 and early 2015. The consumer-driven movement for ethics in journalism has since been vindicated by the FBI.

Barber was initially sentenced to six months in jail for his crime and is the first man to be convicted under the state’s 2015 law that criminalizes the dissemination of explicit images and pornography of people without their consent. He is also barred from using the Internet for the next few years.

According to Deputy Jeff Talbot, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Barber was tracked down by Washington County investigators at a Portland home after they received a tip from a member of the public. Oregon Live states that it is unclear if he will face additional charges for eluding the law.

Following his conviction in December, Washington County Judge Beth Roberts allowed Barber to get his affairs in order and requested he turn himself in the next day. Barber refused to show up and went on the run. He is believed to have remained active online, sporadically posting complaints on Reddit and news websites attacking the prosecutor and judge in his criminal case under the pseudonym “wearytravelerpdx.”

Court records show that Barber uploaded four pornographic videos of himself and his ex-girlfriend to nine porn sites. The videos were taken while the two were still together but uploaded following their breakup.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.