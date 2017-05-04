Report: Title IX Office Waited Months Before Contacting Police About Alleged Assaults

Though the Title IX office is required to immediately report sex crimes, administrators at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have often waited months before reaching out to local police, according to a new investigative report by CU-Citizen Access.

The community online news and information project, run by the university’s journalism department, found that the school’s Title IX office stalled for 74 days before reporting one sexual assault, where a woman said she woke up raped and robbed after a night out.

That same office waited 61 days before reporting an alleged assault at a fraternity. And the Title IX office took 57 days to turn over a report by a student who pepper-sprayed a would-be assailant at a concert.

Among 89 allegations of sexual assault or sexual misconduct reported to the university, the Title IX office improperly delayed contacting authorities in 15 cases, filing a report only after local police sent an emailed reminder, public records showed.

The Department of Education can impose a $35,000 fine for each late report, the CU-Citizen Access and Daily Ilini said. Such delays can hamper law enforcement’s ability to investigate, they added.