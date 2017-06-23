Record Label Drops Band Over Its ‘Ugly Opinions’ on Safe Spaces, Feminism and Immigration

A record label has dropped the band Dream Machine after two of its members were caught expressing “ugly opinions” about political correctness, safe spaces, feminism and immigration.

In a Facebook statement yesterday, Castle Face Records criticized comments that musician couple Doris and Matthew Melton made during an interview with the French publication Still in Rock. While the California-based record label can’t pull the album it released in May, it vowed to donate profits from sales to charity.

“We’re horrified and ashamed by this, and we appreciate people being upset but respectful in letting us know how they felt about it,” the record label posted on Facebook.

Here are the comments that got Dream Machine blacklisted.

On immigration.

Doris, who immigrated legally to the United States from Bosnia, approved of recent crackdowns by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement targeting immigrants with criminal histories.

“ICE is just doing their job,” she said, “and I’m glad they’re finally starting to work on deporting criminal illegal aliens too.”

She also said illegal migration makes it more difficult “for people who do want to become a part of American society the right way.”

The United States “is handing out free money to people who come here illegally,” she said, “but when you want to work hard to become an American citizen to start a family they make it so hard on you, and expensive.”

Matthew also made a quip about Europe’s current inlux of migrants.

“Just like the waves of refugees pouring into Europe I will not be learning any new languages or culturally assimilating,” he said. “We’re bringing Austin to Amsterdam.”

On feminism:

Doris criticized “these horrible feminist bands” who she said write music about social justice but “don’t even know how to play their instruments.”

“The safe space mentality has made them weak. … They’ll make songs about being sexually assaulted or about how empowering abortions are or some sh*t, and it’s f*cking retarded, they’re embarrassing themselves,” she said. “If men did that they would be crucified!”

She also weighed in on radical feminists’ attitude toward men: “You see the longing for a gender supremacy under the guise of ‘equal rights.’”

On political correctness.

Doris explained why she and her husband had moved to Europe. “American musicians… are getting increasingly politically correct, and it started getting on our nerves,” she said.

“Safe spaces make people weak, and today people should be demanding liberty, not safety and comfort,” Matthew added.

He also said: “Whatever happened to being punk? These days everyone is a bunch of spoiled cry-babies and it takes the fun out of everything.”

Indeed, Castle Face Records. Whatever happened to being punk?

— Jillian Kay Melchior writes for Heat Street and is a fellow for the Steamboat Institute and the Independent Women’s Forum.