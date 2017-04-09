Prominent Editor Mocked For Saying ‘Tomahawk Missiles’ Are Offensive to Native Americans

Mother Jones magazine’s Editor in Chief has accused the “tomahawk” missiles that were fired at Syrian airbase last week of cultural appropriation that “must enrage a lot of Native Americans”.

Clara Jefferey a prominent editor at the liberal magazine tweeted over the weekend that the name “tomahawk” given to missiles is cultural appropriation of Native American culture.

“That the missiles are called tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans [sic],” she tweeted.

That the missiles are callled tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 8, 2017

Her ill-thought-out tweet invited almost universal mockery on Twitter, some pointing out the actual history behind the name. “The war tomahawk was actually a British invention,” tweeted Sean Gallagher.

“Only those looking for a reason to be pissed off. It’s tribute not mockery,” wrote National Review Senior Editor Jonah Goldberg. “Oh my gawd I thought this was a joke… then i saw your Twitter page and realized you are actually serious. Seek help,” said one Twitter user.

Another user noted: “This take brought to you by the people who handed Trump the presidency.”

Other people have pointed that Native American community has far bigger concerns than how the military names their missiles. “I think generally they have actual things to be enraged about…” wrote user called “Wholesome Bare”.

Tim Skellett seconded: “They mostly have far bigger things to worry about. Like heavy-metals contamination in potable water in Navajo Nation.”

