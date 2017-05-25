Pressure Mounts for Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o to be a Couple in New Netflix Meme-Inspired Movie

  1. Home
  2. Culture Wars
By Tom Teodorczuk | 4:09 pm, May 25, 2017

Netflix just announced it’s making a new heist movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o based on a viral Tumblr post of the two performers at a fashion show.

It’s directed by Ava Du Vernay, outspoken director of Selma and 13th. It all goes back to a meme created by Tumblr user Roxy. She created a photo post in July 2014 taken from designer Miu Miu’s March fashion show of Rihanna and Nyong’o with the caption: “They look like they’re in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker.”

Others added to the concept:

After Nyong’o tipped off Rihanna about the meme, the project got off the ground with Du Vernay directing and Issa Rae, the creator of Insecure, writing the script. Vox called it a “Hollywood Dream Team” collaboration. Left-wingers are happy at the news (those who can remember the Snakes on a Plane fiasco might be less thrilled).

Many of you might be thinking “NOT INTERESTED” about this latest crowd-sourced initiative or respond, “Thanks Rihanna, but I’ll be hiding under my ‘umbrella’ for this one, if you don’t mind.”

But don’t stop reading. It’s actually interesting because all the Twitter warriors ‘invested’ in this movie, not content with succeeding in getting Netflix to make this happen, are now giving the streaming giant unsolicited script notes on the project that they claim credit for.

They mostly revolve around redressing Hollywood’s alleged lesbian celluloid disorder:

Idris Elba, who through no fault of his own, seems to be getting dragged into movie controversies on a daily basis, found himself namechecked with ‘The Ethnic Threat’ observing: “One way Lupita-Rihanna movie could improve is if Idris Elba is involved somehow, maybe as a love interest, gay friend, or gay love interest.”

Most bizarre of all, Out Magazine published a feature saying Zoe Kravitz should play Rihanna’s lover and there should be a role for Blue Ivy Carter, 5 year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

One hopes Netflix will resist the lunatics who believe they are running the Rihanna-Lupita asylum. Because on the basis of their suggestions, they have lost the plot.

But then the whole point of this “experiment’ was that there was no plot to begin with!

Advertisement

Related

Swish and CHiPs Cop remake under fire for Alleged Homophobia

Bright Like a Diamond? Rihanna Wants to Go to College

Also ...