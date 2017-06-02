Portland Stabbing Survivor Blames City for ‘White Savior Complex’, Says Women the Real Victims

Micah Fletcher, the lone survivor of the Portland train stabbing has denounced people who have donated money to support him and the families of the two other men who were fatally injured in the violent attack. A lone suspect, Jeremy Christian, is alleged to have stabbed the three men when they attempted to calm him down during an anti-Muslim rant at two young women on the train.

In a six-minute long emotional video, Fletcher accused the city of Portland of having a “white savior complex” for giving more money to him and the families of the two men who died, rather than the two women, who were not injured in the altercation. Crowdfunding pages set up for the families of Fletcher, Rick Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche received a combined total of $800,000.

Fletcher insists that the real victims are the women, who he says must be traumatized from being targets of hate, and from the deaths of the two men who tried to intervene.

‘We in Portland have this weird tendency to continue patterns that we’ve done forever and one of them is this same old, just to put it bluntly, white savior complex,” said Fletcher. “I think it’s immensely, immensely morally wrong and irresponsible how much money we have gotten as opposed to how much support, money, love, kindness that has been given to that little girl.”

“These people need to be reminded that this is about them, that they are the real victims here,” he added, and shared a link to crowdfunding page for the two women, which has since received $116,000 in donations.

Since publishing the video, Fletcher has received extremely sympathetic coverage from the press, with many praising him for his views. The video was widely shared and liked by Linda Sarsour, one of the leaders of the Women’s March; and Marwa Balkar, the woman who made the news for wearing a “Muslim ID badge” to protest Trump.

For his alleged actions, Jeremy Christian has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon, and a hate crime. Appearing in court this week, Christian was unrepentant about the men’s deaths, declaring them “enemies of America.”

