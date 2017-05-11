Police Force Ditches Traditional Helmets for Gender-Neutral Caps to Attract More Transgender Officers

A British police force is swapping out its traditional helmets for U.S.-style baseball hats because they are not “gender-based.” Their hope is that with the headgear change, more transgender officers will now join the force.

Northamptonshire Police announced in a press release that it’s replacing the traditional British police helmets to encourage “non-binary transgender community” to become police officers.

The new baseball hats will be issued to every police officer, and the old helmets will be ditched by next month.

A spokesman for the police said: “Not only will the new bump caps offer a better level of protection, the new headgear means that no longer will male and female officers be issued different headgear with varying safety ratings simply on the basis of gender.

“Engagement has also shown that having to choose gender-based headgear is a barrier to the non-binary transgender community joining the police service.

“By introducing this new hat we provide a single protective hat to all police officers, Special Constables and PCSOs for general duties.”

The police also said the new hats are lighter and more comfortable, as well as “significantly cheaper.”

“Research showed the most popular headgear among male officers was the flat cap, but it offers no protection, while the traditional custodian helmet is impractical for most duties and is only fully protective when the chin strap is used,” the police force statement added.

Chief Constable Simon Edens noted: “This is a very significant change for the Force and I welcome it wholeheartedly. Our officers and PCSOs are well equipped for 21st Century policing but now the introduction of this new headgear will better protect them as they protect people from harm.”