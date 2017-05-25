Police Arrest Professor Eric Clanton for ‘Bike Lock’ Assaults at Berkeley

Berkeley police have arrested a former Diablo Valley College professor for committing an assault during the protests that took place this April. During the protest, violence broke out between supporters of President Trump and far-left anarchists who brand themselves “Antifa,” many of whom were clad in black and wore full face masks to conceal their identities.

East Bay Times reports that 28-year-old Eric Clanton was arrested Wednesday evening in Oakland and is currently being held on a $200,000 bail in Berkeley City Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, including a U-lock bike lock, a weapon he is alleged to have used to seriously injure three people at the protest. The assault of a man wearing a red Sriracha t-shirt went viral on social media, prompting amateur sleuths to stage a hunt for the attacker.

The assaults, which were captured on camera, occurred when the “Antifa” anarchists engaged in a full-on brawl with Trump supporters. The far-left activists were determined to stop a rally for free speech, staged by Trump supporters, libertarians and an assortment of other people—including a few white nationalists.

Following footage of the bike lock assault by a masked attacker, which drew widespread attention on social media, members of 4chan mobilized their “weaponized autism” to sift through hours of video footage and hundreds of photographs of the protests to identify the masked attacker. Police say that 4chan managed to identify three separate victims who were injured by an attacker suspected to be Eric Clanton. In all three cases, the victims were struck in the head or neck with a bike lock.

Until this week, Berkeley police declined to comment on their investigation into the assaults, leading many to speculate that the police department had no interest in bringing the perpetrator to justice. With the arrest now public, it’s clear that the police were simply gathering evidence for the case. Clanton’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

Employee records for Diablo Valley College show that Clanton, who earned a bachelor’s degree at California State University, Bakersfield and a master’s in philosophy at San Francisco State, worked at the college since 2015 teaching introductory classes on philosophy, ethics, and critical thinking.

Berkeley PD denied a Heat Street request for Eric Clanton’s mugshot, and stated that it was the department’s policy not to release mugshots except in cases where they are looking for someone.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.