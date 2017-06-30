Police Advise People To Ask Others’ ‘Preferred Pronouns’, Publish ‘Gender-Neutral’ Pronoun Chart

A Canadian police department has advised people to ask others about their preferred personal pronouns, sharing a picture listing some of the existing pronouns accompanied with a sentence using them.

Halton Regional Police in Canada shared a guide on its Twitter page on Wednesday, captioned “Handy Guide to Pronouns” and saying “If you’re not sure what pronoun somebody uses, just ask. What are your preferred pronouns?”

DYK If you're not sure what pronoun somebody uses, just ask. What are your preferred pronouns? ^rh pic.twitter.com/C3R3ujOMXl — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 28, 2017

The chart lists conventional pronouns such as “he-his-him” and “she-her-her-” and more recently resurfaced pronouns like “ze-hir-hir” and “ze-zem-zir” or even “ey-eir-em”.

It also gives an example for each set of pronouns. “Ze went to the store to buy hirself a hat. I saw him wearing hir hat today,” read one of the example sentences.

Whie Halton Regional Police doesn’t mention any possible fines for using wrong gender pronouns, Canada’s Senate has recently passed a controversial law known as C-16 that criminalizes using wrong gender pronouns and potentially constituting it as a hate crime, LifeSite News reported.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated the passing of the bill on June 16, tweeting: “Great news: Bill C-16 has passed the Senate – making it illegal to discriminate based on gender identity or expression. #LoveisLove”

Great news: Bill C-16 has passed the Senate – making it illegal to discriminate based on gender identity or expression. #LoveisLove — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 16, 2017

The law, which awaits royal assent from the governor general, has attracted criticism from a number of people including University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson, who famously came out against the bill that asked people to use their preferred gender pronouns or face hate crime charges.

So, Bill C-16 marches closer to law. Watch your mouth citizens: you must now use gov't-approved words. You just don't know it yet. https://t.co/kzKDnb3KMP — Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) October 19, 2016