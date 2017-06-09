Philadelphia Liberal Arts Colleges Offer Social Justice Boot Camp for Freshmen Students

Three Philadelphia liberal arts colleges are offering a joint social justice program for freshmen as part of the ongoing trend to promote progressive ideology on college campuses.

Bryn Mawr College, Swarthmore College, and Haverford College have announced a week-long boot camp for incoming students in the next school semester.

Dubbed the “Tri-College Identity, Equity and Social Justice Summer Institute” the social justice camp will host 60 students (with 20 from each school) and takes place a week before classes begin this August.

According to the program description on Haverford’s school website, the goal of the program is to enable students is to “become social agents for change within their own institutions, in the United States, and the world.”

In other words, it’s designed to create a new breed of social justice warriors.

Students will learn about “power and privilege” surrounding various identity-related subjects like race, gender, sexuality, spirituality, and even ability.

With identity politics becoming a matter of paramount importance for the colleges involved, every participant is expected to learn about “themselves, their identity groups, systems of power and their institutions” through a variety of social justice-related activities, including organized discussions, theater, reflective writing, and even physical exercises.

Per Campus Reform, interested applicants from each of the three schools are encouraged to apply through the school websites, where they’re asked to disclose their race, country of origin, gender identity, socioeconomic status and religion to enable the program administrators to create a “diverse cohort across a range of identities and experiences.” After all, the program wouldn’t want to be seen as a safe space for white male feminist allies.

Campus Reform notes how current students currently enlisted to lead the boot camp are involved in communist and “anti-capitalist” clubs, the “Womxn of Color” group, and various other social justice student organizations.

Social justice ideology has always festered on college campuses, but given the institutionalization of the ideology and its official promotion by school administrations, it’s unlikely to die down any time soon.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.