ABC today unveiled its 2017-18 schedule. But talk about the liberal network, owned by Disney, is still revolving around the backlash against the controversial cancellation of their hit show Last Man Standing.

Tim Allen himself broke his silence tweeting: “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. # lastmanstanding. ‘ A petition on change.org protesting the decision and calling for a boycott of ABC has generated over 115,000 supporters.

Petition author Deputy Matt wrote: “Last Man Standing stands out in the sea of network television sitcoms.

He added: “Last Man Standing is one of the only shows on broadcast television, and the only sitcom, that is not constantly shoving liberal ideals down the throats of the viewers. And sadly, that is likely the real reason the show has been cancelled.”

The petition continued: “The intent of this petition/boycott is to attempt to get ABC to renew the show. With that in mind, I will no longer be watching any ABC shows… If you want to help try to save Last Man Standing, I encourage you to do the same.”

The petition has certainly struck a nerve among viewers of Last Man Standing. It was ABC’s second-most-watched comedy this past season, with 8.1 million viewers, only behind Modern Family.

The protest illustrates that many viewers of the show think that the decision is being made by liberal ABC, owned by Disney, primarily because the series is about an unashamedly conservative character (Mike Baxter) played by a conservative actor. Allen told Jimmy Kimmel in March that living in Hollywood right now was akin to being in Nazi Germany.