Outraged Critics Assail ‘Mother of All Bombs’ as ‘Sexist’

  1. Home
  2. Culture Wars
By Jillian Kay Melchior | 9:35 pm, April 14, 2017

PC Twitter erupted in rage yesterday after the United States dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on an Islamic State-affiliated tunnel system in Eastern Afghanistan. Their complaint: The weapon’s nickname, “the mother of all bombs,” is sexist.

Seth Mandel of the New York Post editorial board predicted this development in a prescient tweet, sent at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. He wrote that a “take we will probably hear at some point today” was that “MOAB is both sexist and normative/exclusionary. Time to call it something else.”

In rolled the hot takes, just as predicted.

Eric Stoller, a writer for Inside HigherEd, tweeted that it was “grotesque to call a killing device, the ‘Mother of All Bombs.’ The #MOAB is the epitome of lethal patriarchy.”

Another Twitter user said the bomb was “a patriarchal oppressive devise [sic] used by white men, and should not have the word ‘mother’ attached to it’s [sic] sexist nature.”

And in a Tweet to the BBC, several viewers asked them to stop using the nickname. “BBC, ‘mother of all bombs’ is sexist language,” one man wrote. “Why is sex/gender relevant to size of a bomb?”

Another Twitter user, who uses the handle “Resist in LA,” wrote: “In the military #MotherofAllBomb? Really? How about Misogynists Openly Activate Bombs #misogynistsOpenlyActivateBombs.”

Then again, MOAB bomb was always supposed to have a “devastating psychological impact,” as one military expert put it…

Advertisement

Related

Self Serving Game Journalists Are No Longer the Allies Gamers Deserve

Sexist much? Gizmodo Shames Male Elites With Term 'Manthreading'

Also ...