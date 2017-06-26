NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Names a Day After Trans Actress Laverne Cox

  1. Home
  2. Culture Wars
By Jillian Kay Melchior | 10:25 am, June 26, 2017
Read More

New York City’s far-left mayor Bill de Blasio has proclaimed June 22 a special holiday: Laverne Cox Day.

The mayor and his wife, Chirlane McCray, honored the actor and activist last week at Gracie Mansion, lauding Cox as “a trailblazing trans artist.”

“As we continue our city’s celebration of Pride Month, I am pleased to join with fans far and wide in applauding Laverne Cox, an exceptional New Yorker who exemplifies our city’s boundless talent, generous spirit and core values of equality and inclusiveness,” de Blasio said.

In an Instagram post, Cox urged her followers to celebrate her newly minted day by embracing who they were and loving each other.

It’s Laverne Cox Day New York City. Celebrate and love yourselves and each other. I love you all and New York City. #TransIsBeautiful Happy #Pride

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

“Can you believe that a black, transgender woman from Mobile, Alabama, raised by a single mother, has a day in New York City named after her?” Cox said, accepting the honor.

Advertisement

Related

Texas Mayor Becomes First Elected Official to Come Out as Transgender in the State

Rising Young Staffer for NYC’s Mayor de Blasio is Arrested for Shocking Kiddie Porn Involving 6 Month Olds

Also ...