NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Names a Day After Trans Actress Laverne Cox

New York City’s far-left mayor Bill de Blasio has proclaimed June 22 a special holiday: Laverne Cox Day.

The mayor and his wife, Chirlane McCray, honored the actor and activist last week at Gracie Mansion, lauding Cox as “a trailblazing trans artist.”

According to Mayor DeBlasio today June 22, 2017 is Laverne Cox Day in the city of New York. WOW! Thank you so much Mayor and First Lady. I am beyond honored and grateful for this proclamation. #TransIsBeautiful happy #Pride. NYC enjoy Laverne Cox Day. Love and embrace who you are and celebrate and love each other! A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

“As we continue our city’s celebration of Pride Month, I am pleased to join with fans far and wide in applauding Laverne Cox, an exceptional New Yorker who exemplifies our city’s boundless talent, generous spirit and core values of equality and inclusiveness,” de Blasio said.

In an Instagram post, Cox urged her followers to celebrate her newly minted day by embracing who they were and loving each other.

It’s Laverne Cox Day New York City. Celebrate and love yourselves and each other. I love you all and New York City. #TransIsBeautiful Happy #Pride A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

“Can you believe that a black, transgender woman from Mobile, Alabama, raised by a single mother, has a day in New York City named after her?” Cox said, accepting the honor.