NYC Bar Will Replicate ‘Feeling’ of Anti-Trump Protests for People Who Can’t Participate

It’s super hit to be anti-Trump these days, but not everyone wants to spend their Saturdays making hand-lettered protest signs, knitting pussy hats and marching around in the freezing cold just to prove that you “resist” the Trump agenda.

That’s why a duo of restauranteurs have opened a bar in New York City called “Coup” that will help you replicate the feeling of being a productive member of the anti-Trump movement, but from the comfort of your barstool while enjoying a curated selection of handcrafted cocktails.

The owners say that all the profits from the bar will be donated to a handful of organizations on the front lines of “the resistance,” including the Natural Resources Defense Council, Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Watch.

The bar features “protest-themed decor,” including those hand-lettered signs, with slogans like “The Pilgrims were undocumented,” rendered onto butcher paper by local artisans and then hung on the walls. The decor nicely sets off the modern, velvet-swathed furniture and what appear to be Mexican tiles covering the cocktail tables.

There’s no stable drink menu just yet, though there are a handful of regularly available concoctions. Instead Coup promises a rotating roster of craft bartenders from some of NYC’s other hot-spots, who will create unique menus just for their turn at the helm.

Cocktails run around $15 and wine around $20. Resistance doesn’t come cheap.

Patrons already say, though, that they feel accomplished in standing up to the administration by downing their daquiris and Manhattans. The bar “makes you feel like you’re doing something,” one patron told the New York Daily News. “Instead of just getting sotted, you can also throw something to a good cause.”

Or something.